President Mutharika Congratulates Zimbabwe’s President Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

4th August 2018

On behalf of the people of Malawi, His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika extends his heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Emerson Mnangagwa, the President-Elect of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the ZANU-PF for their victory during their just ended General Elections.

Through the elections, Zimbabweans have demonstrated their will to entrench democracy and good governance in Zimbabwe and in the region. In giving governance mandate to President Mnangagwa, the people of Zimbabwe have shown that they have confidence in the maturity and experience of His Excellency President Mnangagwa to lead them towards achieving greater economic prosperity for all Zimbabweans. Malawi, is therefore proud to have a democratic Zimbabwe and President Mnangagwa as allies in the region.

The Government and the people of Malawi look forward to further strengthening the ties between the two countries as President Mnangagwa assumes his term of office.

The Malawi President wishes His Excellency Mnangagwa the best as he takes up the mandate entrusted upon him by the people of Zimbabwe.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

LILONGWE

Like this: Like Loading...