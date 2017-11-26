President Mutharika Condoles Mtakataka Road Accident Victims

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady, Madame Gertrude Mutharika have learnt with great shock and sadness about the loss of lives due to an accident involving a bus carrying college students at Nazipulu bridge near Mtakataka in Dedza district.

The first couple is calling upon all Malawians to join them in praying for the lost lives and the families that have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident.

His Excellency the President has meanwhile instructed government to quickly provide the necessary support to all the affected families and those injured.

President Mutharika and the First Lady therefore wish all those injured and traumatized in this tragedy a quick recovery.

 

35 Responses to "President Mutharika Condoles Mtakataka Road Accident Victims"

  Flyton MrLush   November 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Rest in peace my fellow intellectuals we will miss u and the nation has lost leaders of tomorrow…

  Noel Kanyumbu   November 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    From which college were they? Ma condolences though.

    Pamela Chirwa   November 27, 2017 at 2:56 am

      Mzuzu Technical College and Mzuzu University

  Vrost Lovemore Meyer   November 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm
