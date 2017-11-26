President Mutharika Condoles Mtakataka Road Accident Victims

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady, Madame Gertrude Mutharika have learnt with great shock and sadness about the loss of lives due to an accident involving a bus carrying college students at Nazipulu bridge near Mtakataka in Dedza district.

The first couple is calling upon all Malawians to join them in praying for the lost lives and the families that have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident.

His Excellency the President has meanwhile instructed government to quickly provide the necessary support to all the affected families and those injured.

President Mutharika and the First Lady therefore wish all those injured and traumatized in this tragedy a quick recovery.

 

3 Responses to "President Mutharika Condoles Mtakataka Road Accident Victims"

  1. Mwale Goodwell Misanjo   November 26, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Sory For That , Rip In Our Lord Jesus Amen

    Reply
  2. Jia Desmond Deka   November 26, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Poor roads condition malawi,just busy stealing government money,that’s the main cause of all this.

    Reply
  3. Memory Mpinganjira Kalonga   November 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Bad news may their soul rest in peace

    Reply

