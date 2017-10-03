President Mutharika Back From UNGA

President Prof. Peter Arthur Mutharika arrived Monday afternoon from New York where he attended the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Briefing members of the media at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), President Mutharika said he met a lot of investors and Malawi as a country should expect a lot in terms of investment opportunities.

He said all the meetings that were attended were educative and informative as it also created an opportunity for Malawi to showcase some of the projects the nation is investing on.

For instance, Mutharika said Malawi scored the global star on ending early marriages and fighting HIV and Aids after a documentary featuring senior Chief Kachindamoto and others was shown to the world.

“Malawi is a model after scoring a global star on ending early child marriages and fighting HIV and Aids. This was after a documentary featuring senior Chief Kachindamoto and others was shown to the world that people were able to appreciate what we are doing,” said Mutharika.

The president highlighted that it is now up to Malawians to be positive and be able to appreciate what government is doing than just being bent at fault finding and instead of bringing to the limelight what the nation has achieved.

“We should get away of this negative attitude and embrace positive thinking. We need to change and boost our country. Let us speak positive about our nation and be in line with those that see good in our nation.

He said Malawi is leading on UN Aids and this will continue to project the country on the global scene and allow a lot of investments in the country.

Prof Mutharika then urged journalists in the country to concentrate on positive reporting and put Malawi on the map.

PICTURES CREDIT: Abel Ikiloni, Malawi News Agency (Mana) Photojournalist