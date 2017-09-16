President Mutharika Arrives In New York For UNGA, Goes Straight To Business

Malawi’s President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika together with the First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika has arrived in New York, United States for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly and other high level meetings.

President Mutharika and the First Lady were welcomed at JFK International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano.

From the airport, the President and the First Lady were driven to Hilton Midtown Hotel where they were welcomed by Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr. Jean Kalilani, government officials, diplomatic staff and other dignitaries.

The Malawi leader, who is leading a 19-member team, is expected to deliver a statement to the assembly on September 20.

Apart from attending the UN General Assembly, the president will also have a busy schedule which will see him attending a number of high level meetings and side events during the assembly.

One of such meetings is the United Nations Private Sector Forum under the theme “Financing the 2030 Agenda: Unlocking prosperity.”

He will also present a key note address at the official launch of the of the He for She Impact Parity Report, a key note address at the Global Partnership on Education in his capacity as Global Champion of Education and also make another key note address at the 10th CEO Investor Summit.

Mutharika is also expected to present Malawi’s position at the High Level Meeting on sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

At the high Level meeting of the General Assembly on the Appraisal of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, the president will engage other world leaders in finding ways of tackling emerging challenges of trafficking in persons, amongst other engagements.

The UN General Debate will open on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, with a focus on the theme, ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’. (By Macneil Kalowekamo, New York, USA, Mana)

