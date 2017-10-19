Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  

Majestic looking Ovixlexla Bunya, an employee of Banja la Mtsogolo (BLM) has exposed Prophet David Mbewe of Machinga who impregnated her and later denied the responsibility, a recorded audio has exposed.
Malawi Voice has learnt that the pastor had an affair with the woman that later led into the pregnancy. When the woman disclosed the news to the pastor, the man of God denied to have been the one who impregnated her.
The heartbroken woman then suggested a possible way to expose the pastor to the public and she thought of calling him while recording the call.
The conversation of the two love birds has since made rounds in whatsapp groups with people putting their opinions on the story.
Amene ali ndi nyimbo za prophet mbewe please share , help a friend ndithu
Personally I think working for Banja La Mtsogolo gives one a better understanding on issues of family planning through use of various contraceptives ,then how would you expect to have issues of unplanned pregnancy here???? Another grey part is being a married man of God having an affair with aside chick goes in total contradiction to the commandments of God.Without passing any judgement here,Man of God should and the side chick should humbly get married ,take care of the pregnancy it ends there.
The lady is the work of the devil. The pastor was blinded. It seems the lady enticed the man to fall into love with her.
Hie m on 0882923031 on app
Mmmm zoona iziii eeish