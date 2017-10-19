Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  

Majestic looking Ovixlexla Bunya, an employee of Banja la Mtsogolo (BLM) has exposed Prophet David Mbewe of Machinga who impregnated her and later denied the responsibility, a recorded audio has exposed.
Malawi Voice has learnt that the pastor had an affair with the woman that later led into the pregnancy. When the woman disclosed the news to the pastor, the man of God denied to have been the one who impregnated her.
The heartbroken woman then suggested a possible way to expose the pastor to the public and she thought of calling him while recording the call.
The conversation of the two love birds has since made rounds in whatsapp groups with people putting their opinions on the story.
Watumidwa uyu walipilidwa..zaziiiii
Well done guys kkk wish ah great futute together
Vuto la a Malawi kufina kupembedza mwa matama. Mipingo ndiyomweija yamakolo ija basi ukatuluka ntchalichi kupichila kanundu kenako kachaso. Aleluya!
Holly Ghost Fire!!! Had it been they were normal members there could have been a month of discipline with fasting and prayers, followed by one wk intersection prayers, then 2 days of deliverance. Nde pakuti ndi munthu was Mulungu, who will deliver them?? Am just thinking aloud
komano apstor analakwisa ngat zil zoona zamimbaz. cos amuna ambir simapstr okha they do cheats idnt kno if they lov their wives. buh if is jst alie then god wu punish ha for him I’m sure. buh hey married men ooh stop this nonsese of cheatin on yo spouses pliz oooh..