Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  

Majestic looking Ovixlexla Bunya, an employee of Banja la Mtsogolo (BLM) has exposed Prophet David Mbewe of Machinga who impregnated her and later denied the responsibility, a recorded audio has exposed.
Malawi Voice has learnt that the pastor had an affair with the woman that later led into the pregnancy. When the woman disclosed the news to the pastor, the man of God denied to have been the one who impregnated her.
The heartbroken woman then suggested a possible way to expose the pastor to the public and she thought of calling him while recording the call.
The conversation of the two love birds has since made rounds in whatsapp groups with people putting their opinions on the story.
happy birthday to you
atsikana musiye kumapangila uhule church,chifukwa mwaonjeza nawo uhule umenewu,inu mumaona ngati mukupanga seduce angel Gabriel,nayenso ndi munthu amakhala ndi ma feelings ndiye wakuonesani chomwe mumafuna kuonacho,pano mukudandaula.
atsikana musiye kumapangila church,chifukwa mwaonjeza nawo uhule umenewu,inu mumaona ngati mukupanga seduce angeql,nayenso prophet amakhala nfi
Son of David have mercy on us