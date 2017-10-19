Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  

By on

Majestic looking Ovixlexla Bunya, an employee of Banja la Mtsogolo (BLM) has exposed Prophet David Mbewe of Machinga who impregnated her and later denied the responsibility, a recorded audio has exposed.

 Malawi Voice has learnt that the pastor had an affair with the woman that later led into the pregnancy. When the woman disclosed the news to the pastor, the man of God denied to have been the one who impregnated her.

The heartbroken woman then suggested a possible way to expose the pastor to the public and she thought of calling him while recording the call.

The conversation of the two love birds has since made rounds in whatsapp groups with people putting their opinions on the story.

107 Responses to "Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral"

  1. Allinafe Nkundika   October 19, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Hahahahahahahahahaha panunkha prophet of doom

  2. Phiri Billiot   October 19, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    no comment

  3. Phiri Billiot   October 19, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Eshiiiiii Zikiti too much

  4. Jonas Nyirenda   October 19, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Who could have resisted the temptation expoused by this Angel eshiii katundu muwemi uyu.

  5. Favoured Irene   October 19, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Paja mwati kamuzu barrage pa lionde hetii….shire vuuuuuu….kkkkkk…nowadays pastors mmmm

    Reply
