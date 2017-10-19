Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  

By on 68 Comments

Majestic looking Ovixlexla Bunya, an employee of Banja la Mtsogolo (BLM) has exposed Prophet David Mbewe of Machinga who impregnated her and later denied the responsibility, a recorded audio has exposed.

 Malawi Voice has learnt that the pastor had an affair with the woman that later led into the pregnancy. When the woman disclosed the news to the pastor, the man of God denied to have been the one who impregnated her.

The heartbroken woman then suggested a possible way to expose the pastor to the public and she thought of calling him while recording the call.

The conversation of the two love birds has since made rounds in whatsapp groups with people putting their opinions on the story.

68 Responses to "Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  "

  1. Hestings Banda   October 19, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Nayeso ndi munthu amafuna kudya kkkkkkkk

  2. Daf Daff   October 19, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Ngati mkazi opita kusukulu ngati uyu akupanga uhule what about yemwe sanapite shame to u mai

  3. Vincent Horowanya   October 19, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Shameful, why but why Pastors, share me pliz on whatsapp 0888761142

  4. Dennis Ntalika   October 19, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Mcp 5~Dpp 1

  5. Cathy M. Manjaka   October 19, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    kkkkk takamvera ka call record kaneneko kkkkk zamanyaz

