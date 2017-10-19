Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  

Majestic looking Ovixlexla Bunya, an employee of Banja la Mtsogolo (BLM) has exposed Prophet David Mbewe of Machinga who impregnated her and later denied the responsibility, a recorded audio has exposed.

 Malawi Voice has learnt that the pastor had an affair with the woman that later led into the pregnancy. When the woman disclosed the news to the pastor, the man of God denied to have been the one who impregnated her.

The heartbroken woman then suggested a possible way to expose the pastor to the public and she thought of calling him while recording the call.

The conversation of the two love birds has since made rounds in whatsapp groups with people putting their opinions on the story.

  1. Fello Bonjesi   October 19, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Ati abusawo ndi ameneo a David mbewe

  2. Handson Plus Matipa   October 19, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Asap me the audio @ 0996882053

  3. JT De Ma Tepsy   October 19, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Audio igwe apa 0884225450(whatsapp)

  4. Samuel Mbobo   October 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Mkazi uyu anandikana Ine mkani ndi Chifukwa cha kuti amafuna Pastor

  5. Smith Chipeta   October 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    R employees of BLM not strong advocates of FP…!!!!????? Presidency…!!!!

