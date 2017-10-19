Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  

By on 107 Comments

Majestic looking Ovixlexla Bunya, an employee of Banja la Mtsogolo (BLM) has exposed Prophet David Mbewe of Machinga who impregnated her and later denied the responsibility, a recorded audio has exposed.

 Malawi Voice has learnt that the pastor had an affair with the woman that later led into the pregnancy. When the woman disclosed the news to the pastor, the man of God denied to have been the one who impregnated her.

The heartbroken woman then suggested a possible way to expose the pastor to the public and she thought of calling him while recording the call.

The conversation of the two love birds has since made rounds in whatsapp groups with people putting their opinions on the story.

Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral   added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

107 Responses to "Pregnancy-gate: Banja La Mtsogolo Employee Ovixlexla Bunya Exposes Prophet David Mbewe…Whatsapp Audio Goes Viral  "

← Older Comments
  1. Mike Kwakwalala   October 19, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    happy birthday to you

    Reply
  2. Lacrae Kae Prusia Martin   October 19, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    atsikana musiye kumapangila uhule church,chifukwa mwaonjeza nawo uhule umenewu,inu mumaona ngati mukupanga seduce angel Gabriel,nayenso ndi munthu amakhala ndi ma feelings ndiye wakuonesani chomwe mumafuna kuonacho,pano mukudandaula.

    Reply
  3. Lacrae Kae Prusia Martin   October 19, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    atsikana musiye kumapangila church,chifukwa mwaonjeza nawo uhule umenewu,inu mumaona ngati mukupanga seduce angeql,nayenso prophet amakhala nfi

    Reply
  4. Princess Nana Shishi   October 19, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Son of David have mercy on us

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply