PP Shreds MCP for Failing to Invest in Energy Production: ‘They Were Only Interested in Building State-houses’

The immediate past ruling Peoples Party (PP) says the current power outages the country is experiencing was the making of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the party was just obsessed in building state residences instead of investing in power sector.

PP Member of Parliament for Chitipa South Werani Chilenga said this as he was contributing to the opening speech by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in Parliament.

His contribution is in sharp contrast to contributions by other opposition parliamentarians including MCP president and leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera who are heaping the blame on the current DPP leadership.

Chilenga said MCP was mainly obsessed with investing in the construction of state residences.

All Malawi’s classy state residences of Sanjika, Kamuzu, Chikoko Bay and Mzuzu State Lodge, were constructed under the MCP regime.

Said Chilenga: “I have listened very attentively on members’ contribution on issues to do with blackouts. And I am very surprised because from my understanding, the past regime of Malawi Congress Party invested heavily in state residences and it will take another president 100 years to come up with the state residences which we have in this country. Yet, Mr. Speaker Sir, I am very surprised to see the same government which invested so heavily in state residences failed to invest in energy sector. Mr. Speaker Sir, when Malawi Congress Party was taking over this government, they found 24 megawatts on the grid, in 1966. And in 1972 they added 20 megawatts to the grid. In 1976, they added 10 megawatts to the grid. In 1977 they added 10 megawatts to the grid. In 1980, they added 20 megawatts to the grid. In 1981, 20 megawatts. In 1986, 20 megawatts and in 1992 they added the last 20 megawatts. So in total, in 31 years they added 120 megawatts.

In his address in Parliament, President Mutharika, acknowledged the challenges in the energy sector and presented medium and long term plans that his government has to end the electricity outages.

