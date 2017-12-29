PP Bootlickers Launch Smear-Campaign Against Rev. Mzomera Ngwira For Taking Party Structures Into DPP

Former ruling Peoples Party is reportedly scared of fire brand Rev. Mzomera Ngwira who dumped the finished cash gate Peoples Party and opted for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

According to Peoples Party inside sources, the former ruling party has lamented that the Mzimba Hora parliamentarian Mzomera Ngwira is out to get all the PP parliamentarians into the ruling DPP’s fold as well as dismantling the existing PP grassroots structures in the region and convincing them to work with DPP for continued development in the area.

Feeling the heat of Mzomera Ngwira’s political tactics in the region who is working tirelessly with other DPP officials in the North to make sure that the region is once more the Home of DPP ,Peoples Party operatives have launched a smear campaign to claim that Mzomera Ngwira is clinging to Peoples Party vehicle, contrary to what this publication has established.

Malawi Independent investigations have learnt that former President Joyce Banda at a time that she was donating some small ambulances to several people in her party, she also made donations of vehicles which were given to Chief Mbelwa (Toyota XV ), Rev. Brown Soko, Goodwin Kaira, Mbawemi women and Mzomera Ngwira.

It is surprising now that out of all the People who were beneficiaries of Joyce Banda’s gesture to be given cars as a gift for their loyalty to her, the Peoples Party operatives now have only targeted Mzomera Ngwira as if he stole from Peoples Party when it is all clear that he was given the car just like Mbelwa, Mbawemi women, Rev. Brown Soko and Goodwin Kaira among others.

