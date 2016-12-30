Powerful Man George Kasakula Abandons Wife Of Many Years For Actress Flora Suya

Outspoken journalist and Times Group powerful Managing Editor, George Kasakula, might be swimming in money but his wife and children are languishing in dire poverty after he abandoned them for girlfriend Flora Suya.
Suya is a screen actress with accolades for her role in several local movies. Sources say Kasakula has been seeing Suya for some years despite strong resistance from his wife and relatives from the Kasakula family.
Months ago Kasakula abandoned his marital home and moved into a new house with Suya who brought her own three kids into the union. Suya’s kids are being sent to good international schools in Blantyre on Times’ ticket while his children from the wife patronize local government schools and lack basic education material as well.
Malawi Voice visited Kasakula’s wife and kids and has pictures of their plight. However, publication of those pictures awaits a go ahead from them as they still try to coax him back to his marital home.
Besides bedding Kasakula, Flora Suya is also reported be a readily a available entertainer of other prominent people among them politicians Chihana and Kunkuyu, musicians Billy Kaunda, Anjilu Fumulani, Prophet Hara, drama artists Manganya and Winiko.
Kasakula has of late been parading as a moral compass accusing prominent members of society of wrongdoing as if he himself has clean hands.
Malawi voice will soon publish pictures of Kasakura’s kids as well as his relatives in Kasungu district that are languishing in abject poverty.
(By Stanley Kanani, Special Correspondent)
Eeeish Flora is…is…smh!
Ndiye?
thanks for the nosense
bad week of the wife and good week for suya bt why eh?
Kkk yakuwawani hot topic yalero eti.lembaniso brain banda kkkk coz these two guys sakupezetsani tulo mpake mitu yanu sikugwira
Now you are telling us that local gvt schools lack basic education materials and your DPP is there failing to provide those services. When Dr Laz said DPP is a failure, you were here trying to defend it and accuse Dr Laz. Now you are even failing to defend those involved in maizegate. Atleast you have now accepted that DPP led gvt has failed in many ways including to provide education materials to its own schools. Shame. Anthu okuba inu.
Hahaha haha all this becoz of Maize Scandal.
Scandle ya Maize ija imeneyo…..musova
kkkkkkiest
chonsecho walakwa kasakula ndi kupanga expose DPP #MAIZEGATE basi. MALAWI VOICE
kkkkkkj
Endtimes scenerio
He asked the President to suspend the ADMARC CEO in order to carry out investigations on the maize scandal.Does this have anything to do with his private life?
I was wondering kuti Kasakula watani kuti DPP voice imunene. So this is the reason…. Shame on you DPP
Change golo…we are going into 2017 and we need new things
Kkkkk paja a dpp simumagona naye tulo kasakula ndiye sanatitu mumumva. Achina mutharika ndi chaponda mukuba ndalama zachimanga chaamphawi hoping u wil get away? Ok koma Mulungu ndiwamkulu amaona ndipo one day azalowererapo in behalf of amphawi. Munamuchosa Dr chiyembekeza kuministry imeneyi nkuikako a dpp puppet chaponda koma muziwe zonsezi Mulungu akuona
Malawi president Peter wa Mutharika may be swimming in money but his people are languishing in extreme poverty as a result of his extreme corrupt practices
vuuuuuiu