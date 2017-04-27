Polytechnic Catholic Alumni Society To Hold 2017 AGM This Weekend In Salima

Former Catholic students of the University of Malawi The Polytechnic are this weekend holding an Annual General Meeting at Chipoka in Salima. Among others, the members of the Polytechnic Catholic Alumni Society (POCAS), as the grouping is formally known, are scheduled to elect office bearers to lead the group. The meeting will run from Friday, 28 April to Sunday, 30 April 2017.

The Acting National Coordinator Mr Joseph Dongolosi, says their objective is to blend the spiritual and academic aspects of this professional laity and make POCAS formally incorporated as one of the groupings in the Catholic Church so that they effectively contribute towards development of the Church in Malawi as well as reach out to the society at large.

“We recognise that the Catholic Church in Malawi and world over is very rich in human capital and talent. The challenge has been how to harness and utilise this readily available talent. As POCAS, we aim at building a Society upon which the Church can rely on for any tasks such as; evangelisation, financial management, projects, church fundraising, and communications among others. We approach every Polytechnic catholic alumni with the following thematic message; OUR INTELLECTUAL CAPABILITIES, THE BUILDING BLOCKS FOR

THE CATHOLIC CHURCH AND MOTHER MALAWI” Matthew 25: 14-30,” explained Mr Dongolosi.

Friday 28th April 2017 is the arrival date at Bishop Chitsulo lodge and first meal is supper. The AGM will start with celebration of the holy Mass on Saturday at Bishop Chitsulo lodge (Chipoka Catholic Parish) and close on Sunday.

Apart from electing the POCAS executive committee, the AGM will also elect a team of board of trustees; adopt the POCAS constitution; develop a communications strategy; discuss and adopt a scholarship fund; as well as set up the Skills Basket where professional skills of POCAS members will be coordinated to offer services to the Catholic Church in Malawi.

“The scholarship fund is another important initiative we are planning to embark on as POCAS. We realise that having gone through The Polytechnic, there are many young, brilliant children in society who are financially disadvantaged. These are students who struggle to attain tertiary education or be it total failure to achieve their dreams due to lack of financial support. POCAS plans to come together and pull our resources together, particularly our ideas, so that we assist such needy students,” emphasized Dongolosi.

During the AGM, which will run from Friday to Sunday, the members will have an opportunity to relax together with their families and meet old friends, roommates, mahope etcetera.

Currently, POCAS has a subscribed membership of 50 people; but the coordination team invites all The Polytechnic catholic alumni to the event.

POCAS brands itself as an excellent and convenient talent basket, the professional catholic laity from the Malawi Polytechnic.

Like this: Like Loading...