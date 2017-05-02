Polytechnic Catholic Alumni Society Elects Executive, Adopts Constitution, Scholarship Fund and Skills Basket

The Polytechnic Catholic Alumni Society (POCAS) over the last weekend of April held their 2017 Annual General Meeting at Chipoka in Salima where among the key highlights they elected a new executive. POCAS also adopted their constitution, a scholarship fund and a Skills Basket through which professionals skills of POCAS members will offer services to the Catholic Church in Malawi.

The new POCAS executive full list is as follows: Joseph Dongolosi as National Chairperson; Patrick Liphava as Vice National Chairperson; Christopher Beza as Secretary General; Chikondi Nkona as Treasurer; Clara Manda as Northern region chairperson; Antony Kodo as Central region chairperson; Kingsley Chimombo as Southern region chairperson; Cathy Kowet as Diaspora chairperson and Ferdinand Mchacha as POCAS Scholarship Fund Chairperson.

POCAS also donated MK80,000 to Chipoka Catholic Parish towards a fence project. The meeting ran from 28-30 April 2017.

