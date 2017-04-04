Politics Aside, The First Couple Gave Excellent Motivation Talk To The Malawian Youths

The President shared with the youth on setting goals, patience and hardwork.

He talked of his childhood days where him and late Bingu wrote on a tree kwa Goliati that they shall be Prime Ministers. The tree and the writtings still stand today in Goliati and him and Bingu indeed became Presidents.

He talked of how he rose to professorship in the States through patience and hardwork. Him also being the first black lecturer in the faculty of law at Washington University met various obstacles but he was patient and hardwoking enough to overcome.

“If you go to faculty offices at 2am and you see lights, that was me working,” he said.

He bemoaned the tendency of today’s youth of wanting to become millionaires overnight. You can not be a CEO in a month, it takes patience and hardwork

‼Some quotes from the first couple:

✅ “Only through actions do words take meaning. Do not just set goals, lay a plan of action and implement.”

✅ “If you ever think you are too small to be effective, you have never seen a mosquito”

✅ “Nobody can shave your head in your absence”

Like this: Like Loading...