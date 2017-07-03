Police To Tighten Security On Independence Celebration

As this year’s independence celebrations are fast approaching, the Malawi Police Service says it has instituted tight measures to combat any security issues during this period.

This comes as Malawi is preparing to commemorate its 53rd independence from Great Britain on July 6, 20l7 at a function to take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Monday, Malawi Police Service National Spokesperson, James Kadadzera said some of the security measures that have been put in place include increased visibility of police officers in all busy places to reduce the incidents of crime, traffic patrols besides encouraging pedestrians to follow road safety rules and regulations.

“As Police, we are always prepared. However, we have stepped up awareness meetings on self protection that is; not using short cuts, not leaving homes unattended to, not moving around with huge sums of money.

“The Traffic department has also engaged an extra gear in ensuring that drivers do not exceed the seating capacity, carry unauthorized passengers (matola) and drink and drive recklessly,” he said adding: “ Those contravening the rules will be taken to court for stiffer punishments.”

He therefore encouraged passengers to caution drivers whenever they misbehave on the road.

Kadadzera also advised the community to help in gathering information and thereafter tip the police of crime perpetrators and also keeping contacts of any nearest police officer whom they can call to be assisted when need be.

The Independence Day celebrations will be commemorated under the theme ‘Thanking God for a season of Plenty’ and the prayers will focus on good rains, bumper harvest and improved economic situation. (By Memory Kutengule, Blantyre, July 3, Mana)

