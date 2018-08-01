Please Stop Embarrassing The Mighty DPP

There are some officials in DPP who are busy trying to counter UTM management of political rallies and etc. DPP will win, but for easy victory, I request the party to remove these officials from the Strategy Team if DPP has any as of now.

At this point, DPP is not supposed to counter UTM on anything because it is very clear that most officials in DPP don’t understand the strategy that UTM has adopted. You don’t fight back an enemy unless you understand his fighting techniques. DPP is supposed to stop panicking and observe the fighting strategy of UTM and then fight. As of now, those trying to throw some punches from DPP are throwing them blindly and aimlessly. Thats a waste of resources, time and energy.

Understand the entire framework of the strategy of UTM and then create a counter strategy then start hitting back at some targeted areas not ya chisawawa. Stop embarrassing DPP.

Finally, let me admit that UTM has an impressive overall strategy. The guys who developed it were brilliant. But its a strategy that is very easy to detect and neutralize.

The challenge that these DPP officials have is that they are forgetting that UTM knows DPP inside out while DPP does not know UTM inside out. Don’t go to war with an enemy who knows everything about you when you know nothing about him. Know your enemy at least as much as you know yourself or even better than you know yourself, then easy victory is yours.

I repeat, don’t embarrass DPP.

Like this: Like Loading...