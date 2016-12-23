Plan International Hands Over 16 Projects to Mulanje District Council

As a way of promoting people’s livelihoods in Mulanje, Plan International engaged in different developmental projects that have now been handed over to the district’s council.

The projects among others include promotion of irrigation farming through construction of an irrigation scheme tapping water from Msuka river, construction of a school block at Chiwambo Junior Primary school and provission of piped water in Senior Chief Nkanda’s area where the organization is also working in.

According to Plan International Mulanje Program Area Manager Daniel Kapatuka, the organization came up with the projects after making consultations with people in the area especially children as they are at the centre of their programming.

He said an investment of over 300, million was pumped into the several projects.

“Plan is a child centred organizations and we make sure we come up with projects that will benefit both children and their families to improve their livelihoods and basically these projects were asked by people after we made consultations and we have different projects in the health, agriculture and education sectors all these to see to it that children are being well taken care of and protected”, explained Kapatuka.

Receiving the school block, District Education Manager for Mulanje Gossam Mafuta commended Plan International for the timely donation saying it will go a long way in improving education standards in the area and the district at large especially considering that the junior school only had one block.

“This is a great development for the district particularly this community because schools are many kilometres apart hence establishment of this junior school to help children around here get education and this will also improve teacher pupil ratio as the school will now have enough learning space for all classes”, he said.

On his part, Director of Planning and Development for the district Humphrey CK Gondwe said the projects handed over by the organization will change livelihoods of people as they have targeted all important sectors of agriculture, health and education which will ensure that people especially children are food secure, healthy and also able to fulfil their right to education.

Disaster risk management, ending early marriages, promotion of inclusive learning are other projects being carried out by the organization in the district. (Written by Nellie Kapatuka)

