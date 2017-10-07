Piksy, Nesnes Boost Miss Blantyre List Of Headline Acts…Lulu Already In

A Pair of Blantyre based rapper and singer Nesnes becomes the latest addition to the line of performances billed to spice up the grand finale for Miss Blantyre 2017. This news comes barely days after Lulu was unveiled as the first headline act. Nesnes who also features together with Dan Lu and Lulu as among the artists in the pageant anthem says he is excited to be part of the building blocks for Miss Blantyre through his talent. “I am what I am because of where I started and that is here in Blantyre. Today, I have been accepted nationally and I take Miss Blantyre as a great platform to interact with the fun loving Malawians that will grace the occasion” Said Nesnes.

“Looking at the level which the organisers have billed this event and happening even at a top class venue in Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel, fans should expect nothing but one of the best nights of entertainment in 2017”concluded the soft spoken Nesnes who is famed for his extreme emotions in his lyrics.

Contrary to his usual emotional slow numbers, Nesnes sang a happy verse and celebrated beauty in the now released Miss Blantyre anthem titled “Chiphadzuwa cha Blantyre”

Piksy is another addition to the list. Here is an artist who dates back as far as the Atumwi days, Wa CV, Uncle Short 1, Unamata, Appetiser, Tsoka Liyenda to Angozo. Undisputably, Piksy has a lot of depth and rich variety to offer to the patrons on this glamorous night of fashion and blitz.

On his part, Piksy simply said it is an honour for him to be part of the great line of activities happening at the Miss Blantyre 2017 grand finale and doesn’t take it for granted that the organisers considered him from the very wide scope of artists in the country and promised to wow the audience.

Speaking about the announcement of this duo performing at Miss Blantyre, Regina Nzima who is Trainings and Administration Manager for the pageant said fans can already start asking for the top 3 songs which they want their favourite artist to perform on the night so that the artists don’t perform contrary to expectations.

“Having unveiled three artists to spice up the Miss Blantyre finale, we now expect that through the Miss Blantyre Facebook page, fans will tell us which songs they want their favourite artists to perform on the night. This will also help us deliver the best menu of entertainment on the night” concluded Nzima.

The Miss Blantyre grand finale takes place on the night of Friday 13th October 2017 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel and guest of Honour is Mayor of Blantyre City His Worship Wild Ndipo.

Apart from the Blantyre City Council, Miss Blantyre has partnered VIP Security and Securicor Services, Insight marketing and Media, Julies Bakery, Face Forward and eKwacha.

