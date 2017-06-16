Pictorial: Malawi’s Features of Progress

1. TOURISM BOOST – Malawi’s hospitality industry continues to rise with new facilities being constructed. This is a new hotel complex under construction in Lilongwe. The facility is located opposite the popular Crossroads Hotel 2. FACILITATING TRAVEL – Efficient transport system is considered one of the vital factors in development. Government is constructing both rural and urban roads to facilitate transportation of goods and people. The picture shows work in progress on a Chanco-Chikanda-Mpondawbino Road in Zomba

3. HEIGHT OF JUSTICE – The new judiciary complex under construction in Lilongwe

4. WINDOWS OF HEALTH – A multi-million dollar state-of-the-art children’s hospital project which is being funded by American pop star Madonna. The facility is within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre. Madonna adopted four children in Malawi and the hospital is named after one of them, Mercy James.

