Pictorial: Features of Progress

By on No Comment

1. TOURISM BOOST – Malawi’s hospitality industry continues to rise with new facilities being constructed. This is a new hotel complex under construction in Lilongwe. The facility is located opposite the popular Crossroads Hotel2. FACILITATING TRAVEL – Efficient transport system is considered one of the vital factors in development. Government is constructing both rural and urban roads to facilitate transportation of goods and people. The picture shows work in progress on a Chanco-Chikanda-Mpondawbino Road in Zomba

Pictorial: Features of Progress added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply