Physical Addressing And Post Code Project Proving To Be A Success- MACRA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says the physical addressing and post code project which it rolled out in December 2016, is proving to be a success.

According to Clara Mwafulirwa, MACRA Communications Officer, the progress on the project has so far been good and commendable.

She pointed out that they are almost complete with the numbering of houses in Namiwawa which is one of the areas in the pilot phase.

“We are doing the pilot phase at the moment and based on what we have seen and the positive feedback we have received, when complete, the programme will be a success,” Mwafulirwa explained.

She said the project, which is currently being run in Blantyre, will be taken out to other cities of the country starting from July this year.

The Communications Officer said it is their expectation that the pilot project will be done by June 2017 as earlier announced.

“However, we have to accept that sometimes things that were not planned for and have the potential to affect progress of any project, do happen but we are still doing our best so that by end June, the pilot phase should be completed,” she said.

Mwafulirwa added that MACRA is thankful to the residents of Blantyre for embracing the project encouraging them to be on the lookout for vandals who she said are enemies development.

“This is a project of great importance to the nation and in all the areas that it will be rolled out. The message is the same; protect the installed poles and signs,” she commented.

During World Postal Day commemorations in October, 2016, MACRA Director General, Godfrey Itaye, disclosed that the regulatory body would roll out the pilot phase for the national address and post code project in December 2016.

He said once fully operational, the project would enhance service delivery in the posts and courier industry following the introduction of a comprehensive system of property location, �numbering, mapping and associated processes. (By Lasul Grant Nkhulembe

Blantyre, April 16, Mana)

