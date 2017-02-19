Phalombe District Assembly In Cashgate…DDF Funds Being Abused

Government funds are abused in Phalombe through District Development Fund (DDF) projects as some of the projects are failing to materialize due to substandard workmanship and poor management of the projects by people responsible, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

This was revealed Friday, after a committee had toured some DDF projects in all the Traditional Authorities in the district.

According to the report, there are police unit structures, bridges and market sanitation toilets that were constructed using DDF money in the 2015/16 financial year but currently some were already in a bad state while others did not even reach completion stages although contractors received all their payments from the Council.

One of the most classic examples noticed during the tour, was Saidi Police Unit in the area of Traditional Authority Jenala, where walls of an office that was being constructed started cracking apart soon after construction, while the construction of a staff house stalled due to reasons only known to the contractor.

At another site, a Bridge at Matawa in the area of Traditional Authority Kaduya remains unfinished, after its contractor got away with 100 percent payment for his work from the District Council against DDF payment procedures.

Explaining as to why there was so much substandard work and evidence of poor management of the projects, Director of Planning and Development for Phalombe, Morson Magombo blamed contractors for not being efficient.

“Somehow as a Council we failed to find good contractors and ended up choosing the ones that did not know their work; that was our mistake and now we are looking into ways of rectifying it,” he said.

Chairperson of the Development Service Committee of Phalombe District Council, Councilor Dickson Khamukhamu said it was sad to note that huge sums of government money which were invested in the projects were lost before they even benefitted the tax payers.

“There was lack of seriousness in implementation of these projects and as a result it is the people of Malawi that pay for such mistakes,” Chairperson observed.

Currently the district is still spending its 2015/16 financial year DDF funds that amounted K 58 Million. (

Sam Majamanda, Phalombe, February 18, Mana)

