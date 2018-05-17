Phalombe DC Suspends 9 Libidinous Teachers

District Commissioner for Phalombe, Gossam Mafuta has suspended nine teachers from various primary schools in the district on allegations that they were engaged in sexual relationships with pupils.

Mafuta said that unprofessional conduct by civil servants was increasing in the district hence the punitive measure.

“My office has interdicted the nine teachers for three months to set standards and warn other

would- be culprits. Records at the District Education Manager’s Office (DEM) show that most teachers in the district are misusing their power over learners,” said Mafuta.

Mafuta added that it was sad that despite all the efforts that government and non –governmental organizations were making to ensure that girls continue with their education, there were some misguided teachers who do not show appreciation, instead act contrary to such efforts.

“Having love affairs with primary school learners is a serious offence in the Education Act as such these teachers will be dealt with accordingly after thorough investigations into the allegations leveled against them,” he said adding that impregnating a girl child could be likened to spelling a doom future for the victim.

Earlier this year, Phalombe District Council also interdicted three nurses at Phalombe District Health Office for negligence. (By Sam Majamanda)

