Peter Sambo To Release New Album In March 2018…Features Lulu, Dustan Kapitapita, Allan Chirwa, Limbani Simenti

Gospel Musician, Peter Sambo says he is currently working on a 14 track album which is expected to be launched in March, 2018.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Thursday, Sambo said in the meantime he is in the studio with the Mzuzu based producers, OBK and Yesaya Nkhwazi who did his previous album “Monga Mufunira”.

The album titled, “Mtendere” (Peace), according to Sambo, features many notable names like Lulu, Allan Chirwa, Limbani Simenti, Dustan Kapitapita and Ephraim from Zambia.

Sambo, who last released an album in 2013, said the break was to reflect on life and discover what life has in store for the future.

He said among the songs in the 14 track album is a revised version of “Tachilowa Chaka” which he has done in collaboration with Dan Lu.

Tachilowa Chaka remix is an improved and dance version of the original disco beat. This production is a fusion of House and Afro Pop hence the collaboration with Malawi’s Hit maker Dan Lu.

“Dan Lu and I have been friends for many years and we have never really worked on something together. This is time to make history. This goes down in the history of music in Malawi,” he said.

The musician said he decided to remake the song because it is still best new years’ hit made in Malawi and nobody will be able to out-do it. The original song was produced by the late Chuma Soko.

The “Tachilowa Chaka” song will be released on 27th December, 2017.

