Personal Analysis Of Leadership In Malawi…Thumbs Up APM

MCP managed to build ONE tarmac road in the entire country in 31 years! The current DPP is completing SEVEN strategic tarmac roads in their THREE years!

When I compare Bingu (MHSRP) and APM on the freedom of press, there’s a wide margin of a difference, Peter is scoring more.

When it comes to the rule of law – comparing current leadership with ANY other time in our history Peter scores highly – APM has not arrested anyone on political grounds. When we go to Fiscal/Monetary discipline: Peter and his current team are making spectacular strides above and beyond any in any time of Malawi. Just take a look at our forex cover. Skills development under Community technical colleges! When I come to the list of roads the same DPP did in 2009 and compare them with now, you find tremendous pace and action now than never before. That is besides other notable private infrastructural investments from MPICO (Gataway Mall), OG Issa etc. Ndalama anthu akukhulupilira kuti akapanga invest zituluka. Numerous rural markets have been constructed in 3 years. A Nankhumwa uku apita uko apita kukatsegulira misika, ma depot, rural growth centres! Recreation ndiye osanena! Community stadiums muma district under Local Development Fund. ALL universities are under renovation and rapid expansion. First ever national Cancer centre under rapid construction in Lilongwe!

