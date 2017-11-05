Personal Analysis Of Leadership In Malawi…Thumbs Up APM

MCP managed to build ONE tarmac road in the entire country in 31 years! The current DPP is completing SEVEN strategic tarmac roads in their THREE years!
When I compare Bingu (MHSRP) and APM on the freedom of press, there’s a wide margin of a difference, Peter is scoring more.
When it comes to the rule of law – comparing current leadership with ANY other time in our history Peter scores highly – APM has not arrested anyone on political grounds.
When we go to Fiscal/Monetary discipline: Peter and his current team are making spectacular strides above and beyond any in any time of Malawi. Just take a look at our forex cover.
Skills development under Community technical colleges!
When I come to the list of roads the same DPP did in 2009 and compare them with now, you find tremendous pace and action now than never before. That is besides other notable private infrastructural investments from MPICO (Gataway Mall), OG Issa etc. Ndalama anthu akukhulupilira kuti akapanga invest zituluka.
Numerous rural markets have been constructed in 3 years. A Nankhumwa uku apita uko apita kukatsegulira misika, ma depot, rural growth centres!
Recreation ndiye osanena! Community stadiums muma district under Local Development Fund.
ALL universities are under renovation and rapid expansion.
First ever national Cancer centre under rapid construction in Lilongwe!
AM lost. Which seven roads are you talking about?
That’s the kind of newsyou expect from a DPP cadet.
It’s a pity on how quickly & easily the highly populated Central & Southerners have been brainwashed. I by now would have expected these People who are said to be dull to have wakeup openedup their EYES & EARS that it all originated from the QUOTA SYSTEM which was meant to award only deserving Students & get rid of the cheating by the Minority of which the Late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda noticed & acted on, some couple of years ago. WE WERE THERE when it all happened. Since the mighty QS was introduced, there came the brainwashing by Chinsinga with his Academic Freedom for his People, Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP, Forex & Fuel scarcity, Power blackouts, samesex marriage Demos (a possible sabotage) all because they dominate in the entire system. JB came in & everything went smoothly cos she had a backing with influence from husband & Khumbo Kachali, then VP. JB Commissioned & not built any Power source, never raised water level in the LAKE or SHIRE RIVER, never grew any special crop or Tobacco, no Gold or Diamond to bring us Forex though she devalued our Currency by 40%. If blackouts have nothing to do with water level then it’s SABOTAGE or both & so applies all else.
all electricity plants in malawi are kamuzu’s
m1 kamuzu m2 lake show kamuzu rail kamuzu salima lilongwe kamuzu lilongwe mchinji kamuzu iii ndatopa munena ziti inu