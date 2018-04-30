Patricia Kaliati Preaches Unity among Gospel Artists

Former Minister of Information and Civic Education who is also a member of parliament for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati has urged Gospel artists in the country to remain united in their mission of preaching gospel through music.

The former minister said this on Sunday April 30 at the DVD Launch of St Cecilia Catholic Choir of Namame catholic church in Blantyre.

Kaliati said choirs are the carriers of good news hence they need to show good manners to the world. “Music can transform people and it has a potential to convert people from bad to good person so its high time the members of the choirs to remain united and to be good example to the world through their actions in line of what they are preaching, “said Kaliati .

Kaliati further added to urge all people in the country to avoid piracy saying this is demotivating many artists to exell in music industry.”To those who love music, let us avoid piracy instead we have to buy the original Cds and DVD so that we can support music in the country,”added Kaliati.

On his part Chairperson for St.Cecilia Namame catholic choir, Patrick Chinyama expressed his gratitude for launching their first 10 songs DVD album called Taomboledwa.”Am very happy to that today we are launching our first DVD album which has taken us more years.This is an encouragement to us as a choir and as a church as we are taking music to another level .

On his side Church priest for Limbe Catholic Cathedral Father Peter Kamtembe applauded St Cecilia Namame Choir for launching DVD album attributing as a sign of growing in music .

According to chairperson of St.Cecilia Namame Catholic choir, Patrick Chinyama, the show was organised to solicit funds to buy music equipments like keyboard for and the microphones for the church.

Kaliati contributed One hundred and fifty thousand Kwacha to St Cecilia Namame Choir.

