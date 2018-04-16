Patience Namadingo Joins Campaign Towards Building Health Facilities For Street Children

Malawi’s gifted artist Patience Namadingo has joined the campaign towards building health facilities for street children in the country.

This comes as a response to Chisomo Children Club’s call for individuals, companies and organizations to give ear to the crying voices of hundreds if not thousands of street and vulnerable children who are mostly excluded in health care delivery.

“The cry is loud, hearing the cry is not enough. It’s a call to action that all of us have to take, no time to seat back and wish someone somewhere to rise up and do something. I am that someone and am going to do something about it” Namadingo said when contacted.

The artist is going to spice up the fundraising dinner dance that Chisomo Children Club has organized in Lilongwe to take place on Saturday, 21st April at Sunbird Capital Hotel.

This is not the first time that Patience Namadingo has supported causes like these, he ever toured the country raising funds for the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Children’s ward.

A study conducted in 2015 by Chisomo Children Club in conjunction with Government of Malawi and UNICEF showed there over 2500 children Blantyre and over 3000 in Lilongwe.

Richard Mdyetseni, Acting Director for Chisomo Children Club’s Acting Executive Director applauded Namadingo, describing him as ‘a people’s star’ and called on other public figures, politicians, CEO’s to follow suit, to use their position of influence in changing lives.

“On 12th April the whole world’s attention was on a street child because it was a street Children Day, such kind of attention must be given to the health needs of street children not only on this day, but often times”, Mdyetseni said.

He said his organization has taken the strategic decision to have purpose-built clinics to address ailments currently faced by street and vulnerable children, their immediate families and the community at large.

Like this: Like Loading...