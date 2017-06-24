Passengers Welfare Association of Malawi Happy With New Bylaws, As Moam Condemns Minibus Drive Strike

Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) and Passenger Welfare Association of Malawi (PAWA) have expressed surprise over the protest being staged by minibus drivers in Blantyre.

Minibus drivers in Blantyre are protesting against heavy fines and prison sentences being given out to drivers especially minibus drivers who overload their vehicles or break road traffic laws describing the punishments as too harsh.

According to a letter of notice issued to all drivers that do business in the Chirimba-Chileka-Lunzu route which Malawi News Agency (Mana) has seen, drivers and conductors agreed in a meeting held at Ma Land Rover stage in Chirimba this morning not to ply their trade.

A quick check by Mana at Mibawa and Bus Stand Terminals confirmed the development.

“How can we operate without carrying goods yet most of our customers carry along goods whenever they are travelling,” said James Chisale who drives a minibus on the Chirimba-Chileka-Lunzu route.

Coxley Kamange who is Secretary General for MOAM expressed surprise at the protest being staged by its employees.

“Representatives of the drivers came to Moam offices for discussions. We advised them to follow the right procedures in presenting their grievances to relevant authorities. We are still negotiating with them to go back to work,” said Kamange.

Kamange also urged the drivers to adhere to the road traffic laws to avoid arrests and heavy fines.

“Every vehicle has the recommended capacity and that is supposed to be followed. Furthermore on carrying goods, what is expected of them is to use the back compartment which is well closed. I don’t think they will be fined or arrested after conforming to these laws,” said Kamange.

He then assured all residents of Blantyre who goes to work and schools to be calm as nothing will stop the minibuses from carrying them to and from their respective destinations.

On his part, Passenger Welfare Association of Malawi (PAWA) Secretary Alfred Mkandawire applauded the Traffic Police for enforcing the bylaws which have always been there saying it will prevent many accidents.

“Do they mean they do not want to be punished after breaking the traffic laws? These laws are not new. Of late there have been escalations of road accidents with many people losing their lives hence the need for strict enforcement of these laws,” said Mkandawire.

Efforts to talk to the Directorate of Road Traffic for their comment on the issue proved futile as the Public Relations Officer could not answer her phone on several attempts. (By Yamikani Yapuwa, Blantyre, June 23, Mana)

