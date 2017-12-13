Parliament Passes Electoral Reforms Related Bills On Referendum: Government Wins With 92 Votes, Opposition (55)

Parliament has today passed one of the electoral reforms related bills on referendum. The house has also sent the Electoral Commission bill to the Legal Affairs committee of parliament. Of great interest during debate on the Referendum bill was that the opposition were asking for some amendments on the bill forcing the house to go into voting. After voting the “YES” (Government) got 92 votes, the “NOs” (Opposition) got 55 votes
PAC inavota nawo? kkkkkkk pa chikuda galu ngakhale angadziwe kukuwa kwambiri samalandila dipo logona mnyumba. panja basi.
Munthu muwoneke
hahahah!!!!sizimenezo lazalo ndi gulu lake no chance2 pamenepo
LET WAIT AND SEE
and one question where is the access to information bill