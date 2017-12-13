Parliament Passes Electoral Reforms Related Bills On Referendum: Government Wins With 92 Votes, Opposition (55)

By on No Comment

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa confers with President Mutharika at the opening of this session of Parliament
Parliament has today passed one of the electoral reforms related bills on referendum. The house has also sent the Electoral Commission bill to the Legal Affairs committee of parliament. Of great interest during debate on the Referendum bill was that the opposition were asking for some amendments on the bill forcing the house to go into voting. After voting the “YES” (Government) got 92 votes, the “NOs” (Opposition) got 55 votes

Parliament Passes Electoral Reforms Related Bills On Referendum: Government Wins With 92 Votes, Opposition (55) added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply