Parliament Endorses Elderly Income Scheme

Falshback: The First Lady Professor Getrude Mutharika helps the elderly.

Parliament has passed a motion which will see senior citizens aged 65 and above but not on pension,getting a monthly upkeep allowance from government.

All things being equal,the financial support is expected to roll out next year.

This follows the passing of a motion brought in parliament by Zomba Changalume legislator, John Chikalimba, on Thursday that senior citizens that are not on pension should be given at least K20,000 per month for their upkeep.

Although Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Cecilia Chazama resisted the motion arguing elderly people in the country are already benefiting from ‘Mtukula pa khomo’ programmes, most of the Members of Parliament were of the view that such programmes only benefit few senior citizens.

Reported by Faith Kamtambe, @FKamtambe

TimesNews

Like this: Like Loading...