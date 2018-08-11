Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V Endorses President Mutharika

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians of his government committed to support cultural practices which he said are vital for the development of the country.

The President was speaking Saturday during the cerebration of Umthetho cultural festivity of the Mzimba Ngonis at the foot of Hora Mountain in the district. During the event, Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V endorsed Mutharika as the one to lead Malawians again for the next five years.

Mutharika said cultural festivities such as Umthetho are key in the promotion of cultural and traditional values which each tribe is identified with.

He then urged Malawians to only promote cultures and traditions which have the potential in strengthening development.

“Let me urge all Malawians to be promoting dynamic cultural practices which are relevant to the enhancement of patriotism, hard work and integrity,” said Mutharika.

He then appealed to Malawians to love one another and desist from practices which fuel hatred, a thing which he said is counterproductive to the development of the country.

The President then thanked Mzimba Chiefs and their subjects for their determination in preserving their culture.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V, thanked the president for supporting the Umthetho Cultural Festival and his availability at the event which he described as a great honour for the Ngonis.

“It is an encouragement to traditional leaders and their subjects when the Head of State supports initiatives aimed at preserving

cultural practices and traditions,” he said.

He said people of Mzimba realize the role which cultural practices play in the development of socio- economic development of the country.

M’mbelwa, however expressed concern that as much as there are efforts to impart cultural values in the youths, most of them continue to migrate to South Africa and return when their worthiness has been lost.

He then asked M’mbelwa District Council to collaborate with traditional leaders in the district on the formulation of by-laws to arrest the practice.

Notable figures present at the event were among others, Chief Zulu Gama of Ngonis in Songea in Tanzania, Paramount Chief Lukwa of Kasungu and Senior Chief Kameme of Chitipa.

