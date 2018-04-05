Pamodzi Urges Malawians to Develop Culture of Savings

Pamodzi Cooperative has urged Malawians living in Dallas Texas, United States of America (USA) to develop a culture of compulsory savings.

Pamodzi Cooperative Board Chairperson, Henry Kamanga made the appeal On Saturday during a second community information meeting at North Lake Ranch Park, U.S.A.

Kamanga said Pamodzi Cooperative’s mission is to help Malawians develop a culture of compulsory savings while being able to help address the community’s bereavement needs. “It is our prime mission to help Malawians living in the United States of America to develop a culture of compulsory savings,” emphasized Kamanga,

According to Kamanga, the idea developed from the meeting Malawians in Dallas held Ambassador Edward Sawerengera late last year where several issues were raised including how Malawians can economically empower their communities in the United States.

Bertha Kalima a Malawian living in Dallas-United States said time has come for the cooperative to implement the idea as Malawi community living in Dallas is fast growing raising the need for a community fund. Concurring with Kalima, Michael Matengula saluted the board on behalf of the community for bringing the community together and encouraged the participants to register in large numbers as the benefits are numerous for being a member.

Pamodzi Cooperative is a nonprofit organization formed by Malawians living in Dallas Texas, United.

