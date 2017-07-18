Painter Falls To Death From An Upstairs Building He Was Painting In Blantyre

A 25 year old painter working for Opco Limited in Blantyre, Davie Shawa, has died in after falling from a building he was painting.

Limbe Police Assistant Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) the incident happened on Tuesday when the deceased slipped while painting an upstairs building in Limbe.

“On July 11, the deceased was at a construction site of an upstairs building opposite Blue Bird Motel in Limbe. Unfortunately he slipped on a plastic transparent roofing sheet that broke and fell to the ground floor,” said Nhlane.

Nhlane said the deceased was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he died receiving treatment the same day.

“Postmortem examination results shows death was due to several brain damage after a fall from a height,” added Nhlane. (By Yamikani Yapuwa, Blantyre, July 16, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...