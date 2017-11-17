Pacific Group Properties And Manobec Ltd Fined K3 Million For Illegal Connections

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) on Monday and Wednesday this week disconnected water supply to Pacific Village and Central Medical Stores Trust after it was discovered the supply was illegally connected.

LWB, which is conducting Zero to Three Consumptions House to House Inspection Survey, discovered the illegal connections at Pacific Village which is owned by Pacific Group Properties in Area 9, and at Central Medical Stores Trust Warehouse in Area 6 owned by Manobec Limited.

Meanwhile, the Board has fined both Pacific Group Properties and Manobec Limited- being commercial customers- K1.5 million each as infringement penalties.

“Apart from infringement penalties, the two customers will also have to pay other charges which include reinstatement/repair costs, Lilongwe Water Board overhead costs and calculated costs of illegal water supply as well as the outstanding bills,” LWB Assistant Public Relations Officer, Maurice Nkawihe said.

The fines and other related charges are calculated based on the provisions of LWB’s by-laws.

Nkawihe said LWB is conducting the Zero to Three Consumptions House to House Inspection Survey to, among other objectives, establish and reduce non-revenue water, and commercial losses.

“We are inspecting all plots registering consumptions between zero to 3 cubic meters for at least three consecutive months and all already disconnected accounts, for the past six months,” he added.

Among others, the survey focuses on eestablishing illegal connections, validate meter readings and to establish the conditions of meters and classify them accordingly, validate the number of disconnected accounts, and validate value of already disconnected accounts for purposes of provisions for doubtful debts and qualifying for bad debt write offs.

LWB has approximately 68, 445 customers that are being billed in its data base, as at 11th October 2017.

As of 31st March 2017, the Board had approximately 6,000 already disconnected accounts (with meters removed) and this represented 8% of the Board’s customer base.

