Pac Unleashes Its Civil Disobedience Agenda

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) gospel of civil disobedience played itself out today when minibus drivers and conductors parked their buses and took up violence in Blantyre.

Residents woke up to sights of car-tyre burning, stoning of vehicles and running battles with police who have been trying to quell the PAC-ignited disorder.

PAC, once a highly respected semi-religious organisation, has in recent past been hijacked by opposition political parties who have been using it to push for regime change.

Since then PAC has degenerated into a terror machine, spreading selective accusations against the government, branding the government as failed and inciting civil disobedience.

This morning, PAC made good of its threats by sending minibus drivers, conductors and touts to engage in disorderly acts.

Yesterday, PAC officials met with an opposition politician at his office in Blantyre to strategise on the violence today.

The politician whose name we have was one of the active participants at PAC’s conference early this month.

PAC had planned demonstrations to be one of the activities of its two-day conference but the plot was stemmed by security authorities.

PAC released resolutions of the conference on Monday and again said it would call people to a civil strife. The incident in Blantyre today is part of that terror campaign.

PAC and opposition political parties have planned to take the violence to Lilongwe on Monday.

As PAC wished, the violence in Blantyre led to some schools closing, business places looted and infrastructure destroyed in some parts of the commercial city.

PAC has betrayed its political agenda by refusing to acknowledge government’s achievements on the resolutions PAC comes up with in its conferences.

PAC had demanded last year that government should ensure food security due to the food shortage that hit the country due to severe drought.

Government rolled out a massive food aid distribution where affected households received adequate food every month from August last year to April this year. No one died of hunger.

PAC also called for action on electoral reforms, Green Belt Initiative, fighting corruption, ensure national IDs, construction of district hospitals and fixing the economy.

The electoral law reforms commission has submitted its final report to government and a bill is being prepared for tabling in Parliament in November for debate. Malawi Electoral Commission has announced it will implement the laws in 2019 once passed by Parliament.

Government tabled in this current sitting of Parliament a bill for the formation of the Green Belt Authority for the institutionalisation of irrigated agriculture in Malawi. Members of Parliament passed the bill.

On fighting corruption, in 2016/17 financial year alone ACB handled and processed 900 corruption complaints. A total of 200 cases were investigated, out of which 116 were completed.

Out of the completed cases, 30 percent of the cases were recommended for prosecution, 66 per cent for closure and 4 per cent of the cases were referred.

Within the same period, government has acted on abuse of money and authority by bosses at Teveta, at National Roads Authority and Admarc. President Peter Mutharika relieved George Chaponda as Minister of Agriculture to pave way for the law enforcement agencies to investigate him in connection with questions over maize purchase in Zambia last year.

PAC refuses to acknowledge any of these achievements because they cancel out its regime change agenda as pushed by opposition political parties.

During Joyce Banda regime, PAC never said anything about the too many scandals of the time such as the rotten maize saga, the fraudulent sale of presidential jet and Cashgate in which government officials stole over K20 billion, resulting into donors withdrawing budget support.

The leadership of PAC (chairperson Felix Chingota and publicity secretary Peter Mulomole) are said to be linked to the self-exiled Joyce Banda who owes the nation answers on Cashgate.

