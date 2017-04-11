PAC Top Brass To Register Political Party, Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM)…Chingota For President While Phiri Is GS

Quasi-religious group, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has become a platform for launching political careers for some of its members with revelations that Chairperson Rev Felix Chingota and Executive Director Robert Phiri are eyeing political office in 2019.

The two are in a process of registering a political party called Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) whose registration at Registrar’s office is at an advanced stage.

Sources at Office of Registrar of Political Parties have confided in this publication that registration of PDM has been moving steadily with Chingota and friends presenting over 1000 signatures from all districts to cement their ambition.

“They started the process on August 8 last year and they presented their final package on March 26. I can confirm they are registering such a party and their application is likely to pass,” said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chingota has made it clear to his family and close friends that his intention to join politics is to rescue the situation. He believes that being a pastor will place his on a higher moral ground than the crop of politicians that are around.

He together with Father Peter Mulomole have been in the forefront attacking government for what they say is failure to address problems facing Malawians. Surprisingly, PAC under the same leadership never said anything when Joyce Banda and Peoples Party stole billions of dollars in what became known as Cashgate.

Family sources say Chingota, who just as JB hails from Zomba, has benefited alot from the former President through scholarships for his children and grandchildren at local and international schools and colleges.

“He cannot speak anything evil against JB, that you should know. He has gained alot since 2010 and his family is becoming educated because of money from JB. He is benefiting from Cashgate we should say,” Chingota’s relative said.

Upon registration, PDM will become the country’s 53rd registered political party according to records at Registrar’s office.

Like this: Like Loading...