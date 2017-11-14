PAC To Conduct Special Prayers For Road Accidents- Says Chingota

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) – a grouping of religious organizations from across the country says it is geared to hold special prayers seeking divine intervention in the wake of increased road accidents claiming hundreds of lives in the country.

The Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) recently reported that a total of 329 people died on the roads of Malawi between July and September, 2017 alone.

Just this month, the country also witnessed one of the worst accidents in the country’s history as a total of 21 Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers passed away in a road accident that took place in Mzimba.

Commenting on the situation in an interview, PAC Chairperson, Reverend Dr. Felix Chingota underscored the relevance of conducting special prayers seeking spiritual intervention into the problem that is negatively affecting the country.

“Whilst we wholeheartedly appreciate all stringent measures being applied from different sectors, we feel it is high time religious groupings organized joint nationwide special prayers aimed at ending these accidents which continue to claim lives of productive innocent Malawians countrywide,” said Dr Chingota.

However, the PAC chairperson said he could not provide exact dates for the prayers adding that he believes it is the works of the devil that are causing the continued road carnage on the country’s roads.

Like this: Like Loading...