PAC Indaba to Rubber-stamp JB-Chakwera Resolutions

Next week’s conference by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is set to just rubber-stamp resolutions, which include demanding President Peter Mutharika’s resignation within 60 days, only Malawi Voice can tell.

In a leaked document made available to Malawi Voice, there are six already made resolutions, with each one of them assigned to a specific individual. The resolution will culminate into the conference demanding redress from President Mutharika or else he resigns within two months.

According to the document, the indaba will conclude that 1-Malawi has lost direction, 2-Peter Mutharika is a clueless leader, 3- President Mutharika has failed to come out clearly on the resolutions by the Commission of Enquiry on the Maize Saga, 4- Mutharika is shielding the purportedly seven cabinet ministers involved in corruption, 5-President Mutharika is an indecisive leader, 6- Government of Mutharika has failed to tackle corruption.

A source within the ranks and files of PAC confirmed to Malawi Voice on the existence of the pre-meditated resolutions and said the chief-goal is to push Mutharika out of government and subsequently making him fail to contest in 2019 so that a coalition of Joyce Banda and Lazarus Chakwera should have an easy ride.

From June 7, PAC is expected to start holding its tradition All-inclusive conference barely few months after walking out of dialogue with Government team. The conference is to be held under the theme:

Coming at the heel of growing criticism and misunderstanding within the grouping, the conference will be held under the theme: “The State of Governance and Public Trust-Reclaiming Our Destiny”.

Like this: Like Loading...