PAC Hires MCP Activists In Its Regime Change Agenda: The Case Of Timothy Mtambo

As PAC battles credibility questions after several futile attempts through demonstrations in its Regime Change agenda, the faith body has this time resorted to deploying activists to plan a protest against the Government next month.

In the activists’ statement announcing the demonstrations, PAC’s footprints are all over for everyone to see.

The demonstrations have been themed ‘Reclaiming Our Destiny’.

This is the theme PAC has been using in its political all-inclusive stakeholder conferences since 2014. It has also used the same theme in all its failed demonstrations against the Government.

It is no coincidence therefore that the said activists have adopted the same theme.

In addition, the statement cites PAC as only endorsing the demonstration. But its executive director Robert Phiri is one of the organizers, which exposes the role of PAC in the organization of this demonstration.

Besides, PAC has been planning anti-government demonstrations all along as it continues to serve the Opposition.

Last December PAC cancelled demonstrations over the tabling of the 50+1 bill in Parliament. The bill was eventually tabled and Members of Parliament voted against it.

In reaction, PAC attempted to stage another demonstration in January on the collapse of the bill. However, the body was divided on the decision and public sentiment went against the plan. The demonstrations failed.

Smarting from that failure and aware of the unpopularity of its decisions for demos, PAC has now attempted to hide under activists.

And the decision by the rest of the organizers to suggest they are planning the demonstration as individuals and not on behalf of their organizations also fails to hold.

It is a well-known fact that the individuals are the owners of their organizations and die hard members of the opposition Malawi Congress Party. Gift Trapence owns CEDEP, Timothy Mtambo, an MCP die hard owns CHRR and Charles Kajoloweka owns Youth and Society. No one knows any other people linked with those organizations expect these. They are their organizations.

What is clear is that the activists have bought into PAC’s plan to be seen to be not part of the planning of the demos.

PAC is aware that the public knows that the faith body stopped way back from being an apolitical body and is now an agent of opposition and other dark forces.

PAC is aware that there are integrity doubts about its decisions which have come into question even by Parliament.

Last month, the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs called on PAC to shift its focus to the 2019 tripartite elections and not organizing demonstrations.

It said the public has lost interest in demonstrations; as such PAC should focus on the current situations and prepare for next year`s elections instead.

