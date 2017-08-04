PAC Hails Mutharika Government For Issuing An Arrest Warrant To Expedite Fugitive Joyce Banda’s Cashgate Trial

Quasi religious grouping Public Affairs Committee says it is satisfied with how government is expediting all high profile corruption cases over the past two months including the latest issuance of a warrant of arrest for Joyce Banda whose rule was characterized by plunder of government money.

PAC through their chairperson Rev Felix Chingota are of the view that President Arthur Peter Mutharika is fulfilling his promises on corruption fight following two high profile warrants of arrest. Besides JB’s warrant, last month former cabinet minister was also taken in by Anti Corruption Bureau who later took him to court for his involvement in Zambia maize purchase.

“When a President and his government extend their fight to high profile people like Joyce Banda and Chaponda you know that the country is back on track. We hope these issues will be concluded in good time so that Malawians regain their trust in the systems,” Chingota was quoted at an insider meeting of civil society leaders in Lilongwe.

Other leaders at the same meet concurred with Chingota especially on the fact that Mutharika’s corruption fight is non selective in view of Chaponda’s arrest and exclusion from cabinet.

Police expect to arrest JB within the coming days or weeks because they have put a red flag on JB through Interpol. She is currently in South Africa where she is likely to be picked by Interpol.

Between 2012 and 2014 Malawi lost millions of dollars due to a racket between JB’s Peoples Party and civil servants in what was later known as Cashgate. JB allowed this plunder so as to fund her political campaign at the 2014 elections where she came a distant third to eventual winner Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and runner up Lazarus Chakwera.

Since then she has been living in self-imposed exile running away from facing justice here at home. Cashgate suspects and convicts have mentioned her as a direct beneficiary of Cashgate.

