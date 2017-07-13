PAC Dying To Meet President Mutharika To Present Resolutions

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has said it wants to meet President Peter Mutharika to present to him resolutions made at the recent indaba and chart the way forward.

PAC publicist Father Peter Mulomole said despite Mutharika’s recent tantrums in Phalombe that PAC is bent on dislodging the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government from power, PAC officials would want to sit down with the president.

“We asked for this meeting in June and we are yet to get the response. We want to discuss with him issues of national importance,” said Mulomole.

At the May PAC indaba, delegates gave the government ultimatums to open up state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, take embattled former Agriculture minister George Chaponda to court and get killers of graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) third in command Issah Njauju killers.

Government said it could not address all the grievances at once and asked for more time.

Speaking in Phalombe recently after opening a teachers college, Mutharika lashed out at PAC describing it as a bunch of misguided people who want to bring down his government.

“They want to bring down my government before 2019 elections because they know I will beat them pants down in the elections,” said Mutharika.

He said he was not shaken with PAC and its sponsors.

