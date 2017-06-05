Oxford Union Address: APM In the League of Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Winston Churchill, Dalai Lama, Pervez Musharraf, Jesse Jackson, Mandela

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has been invited to address the Oxford Union. The Union attracts figures from all walks of life and continues to maintain its unparalleled reputation for hosting high profile guests from around the globe. It has the privilege of hosting world leaders in virtually every field from major politicians to Hollywood stars to the biggest names in sports.

Perhaps the most unique feature of the Oxford Union is the opportunity members have to meet, listen and to question some of the world’s most famous and interesting people in our renowned ‘speaker meetings’.

The Union attracts the most well-renowned speakers from all walks of life and especially in the world of politics: guests have included the US Presidents Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan and the UK Prime Ministers Winston Churchill, David Lloyd George, Edward Heath, Sir John Major and David Cameron.

Other international leaders and notable figures include the former US Presidential nominee Senator John McCain, former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, former New Zealand Prime Minister David Lange, the Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mother Teresa, the Reverend Ian Paisley, Yasser Arafat, Russian politician and former finance minister Grigory Yavlinsky, Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, US Attorney General and Senator Robert Kennedy, former speaker of the House of Representatives and Presidential candidate Newt Gingrich and former US Secretary of State Madeline Albright.

In recent years our guests included former Foreign Secretary David Miliband, former Home Secretary David Blunkett, Attorney-General Dominic Grieve QC, Home Secretary Theresa May, US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Marine Le Penn, Hamid Karzai, Nigel Farage, Hilary Benn, Jesse Jackson, Malala Yousafzai and Nancy Pelosi.

University of Oxford Union has been in existence for over 500 years.

