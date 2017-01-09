Over 500,000 Trees To Be Planted In Blantyre

Blantyre District Council has secured a total of 500,000 tree and fruit seedlings to be planted during the 2016/17 national tree planting season. The move aims at mitigating the negative effects of climate change.

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday, Blantyre District Forestry Officer (DFO), Geoffrey Kanyerere disclosed that at least 500, 000 tree and fruit seedlings will be distributed and planted in the entire district and closely monitored for their survival.

“Indeed, I can confirm that the district just like others, has not been spared in the high deforestation and environmental degradation effects due to El-nino, wanton cutting down of trees, charcoal burning activities for commercial purposes and harmful bush fires among other devastating causes of deforestation,” he said.

DFO highlighted that his office will conduct sensitization campaigns to instill a sense of ownership amongst the community members who are the custodians of the trees.

“It is the responsibility and right of every resident to plant and take care of trees during the entire planting season,” Kanyerere said.

He appealed to the corporate world to generously donate more seedlings to the cause to ensure that the district reclaims its lost glory of being evergreen. (By Rodney Majawa Blantyre, January 9, Mana)

