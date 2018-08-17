Over 30, 000 People Attend APM’s Blue Parades In Nkhata-Bay, Nkhota-Kota (Pictorial Focus)

By on No Comment

Blue Sea at Nkhota-kota
Mammoth crowd at Dwangwa
APM addressing thousands at Tukombo

Over 30, 000 People Attend APM’s Blue Parades In Nkhata-Bay, Nkhota-Kota (Pictorial Focus) added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.