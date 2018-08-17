Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Blue Sea at Nkhota-kota Mammoth crowd at Dwangwa APM addressing thousands at Tukombo Over 30, 000 People Attend APM’s Blue Parades In Nkhata-Bay, Nkhota-Kota (Pictorial Focus) added by Malawi Voice Reporter on August 17, 2018View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter → Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related